Corruption in instalments? Gujarat officials accept bribes in EMIs

Corrupt government officials and middlemen in Gujarat have resorted to the method of demanding bribes in "instalments" with reports of at least 10 such instances taking place so far in 2024 alone.

The state Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) claimed on Thursday, 6 June, that this practice, although not new, continues to plague the system.

According to ACB director Shamsher Singh, the modus operandi involves victims agreeing to pay the first instalment before the work is carried out, with subsequent payments expected upon completion of task.

Singh said this practice of taking bribes in "instalments" is not new and it has been going on since long.

"There is nothing new in it. Usually, the victim first agrees to give the first instalment before the work is done and then gives the second after the work is done. But sometimes, they change their mind and approach the ACB instead of giving the second or any subsequent instalment," he explained.