Skill development case: Andhra Pradesh HC stays ACB court proceedings against Chandrababu Naidu

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has stayed the trial court proceedings against former AP chief minister and Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the Andhra Pradesh skill development programme scam case until 18 September.

Justice K Sreenivasa Reddy ordered that Naidu would continue to remain in judicial custody and the state Crime Investigation Department (CID) cannot take him in custody until 18 September. The High Court will hear the case on 19 September.

The Court was hearing Naidu's plea against the order of the Anti-Corruption Bureau court remanding him to 14 days of judicial custody in the scam case.