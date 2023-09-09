TDP appeals to president, PM over Chandrababu Naidu's 'illegal' arrest

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has sought the intervention of the President and the prime minister in the "illegal" arrest of its president and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

TDP MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) sent letters to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union home minister Amit Shah.

The MP from Vijayawada brought to their notice that Naidu was arrested on Saturday by the crime investigation department (CID) of Andhra Pradesh under multiple charges.

He wrote that Naidu dedicated about 45 years of his life to "selflessly serve the nation" and is widely regarded as a "clean and principled leader".