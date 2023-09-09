Nara Lokesh detained in protest over father Chandrababu Naidu's arrest

TDP chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh was taken into custody for staging a protest against the arrest of his father on Saturday.

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh who is holding “Yuvagalam Padayatra” sat in protest after his father was arrested.

Several MLAs, who were protesting with him in the East Godavari district, were also detained.

The TDP has alleged that the police stopped Nara Lokesh to prevent him from meeting his father. Naidu's counsel maintained that they are approaching the High Court for a bail.

According to sources, Naidu was diagnosed with high blood pressure and diabetes.

TDP charged the ruling YSRCP government with illegally arresting Naidu while he was resting in a bus.