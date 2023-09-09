My arrest is 'undemocratic, unconstitutional', says Chandrababu Naidu

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said that his arrest was "undemocratic and unconstitutional".

While being arrested by the state CID under the Prevention of Corruption Act in in Nandyal district, Naidu maintained that “the authorities are not showing evidence of prima facie wrongdoing or involvement in the case".

“I am being targeted as I am raising people’s issues,” Naidu claimed.

The TDP supremo was arrested at around 6 a.m. in the morning by the CID team headed by the Deputy Superintendent of Police M. Dhananjayudu in connection with the Skill Development Corporation corruption case.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened across Andhra Pradesh as party workers have gathered in large numbers across the state to protest Naidu's arrest.