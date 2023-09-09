Chandrababu Naidu arrest: What is the AP skill development scam?

In a high-octane bit of drama, former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu was arrested in the early hours of Saturday, September 9 at Nandyal in Andhra Pradesh by the state police's crime investigation department (CID) in connection with the Skill Development Corporation corruption case.

The police also arrested TDP leaders Kaluva Srinivasulu, Bhuma Brahmananda Reddy, AV Subba Reddy, BC Janardhan Reddy, and Akhila Priya.

Naidu was camping in a caravan at Nandyal for the night after addressing a huge public meeting in the town, where he had criticised chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government for its alleged corruption.

A few days ago, Naidu had predicted that the police might arrest him in a “day or two”, which came true when the police detained him near the programme venue.