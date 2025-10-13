Cough syrup deaths: ED raids 7 locations in Chennai linked to Sresan pharma

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday, 13 October, carried out searches at seven locations across Chennai, including the residence of S. Ranganathan, owner of Sresan Pharmaceuticals, and offices of senior officials from the Tamil Nadu Drug Control Department, as part of an ongoing money laundering investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The action comes in the wake of a major breakthrough in the Madhya Pradesh cough syrup tragedy, which claimed the lives of at least 22 children in Chhindwara district after they consumed the company’s Coldrif cough syrup.

The ED’s probe follows the arrest of G. Ranganathan (75), owner of Sresan Pharmaceuticals, by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) from Madhya Pradesh, aided by Chennai Police on 9 October. Ranganathan had been absconding since the deaths were reported, but authorities traced him through electronic surveillance and apprehended him during a late-night raid around 1:30 am at his Kodambakkam residence.

Following his arrest, police raided the company’s manufacturing facility in Kancheepuram, seizing production records, drug samples, and regulatory documents critical to the investigation.