Cough syrup deaths: Rahul Gandhi likely to visit MP’s Chhindwara
As grief and anger mount over the deaths of children in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district, allegedly caused by the consumption of toxic Coldrif cough syrup, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to visit the district and surrounding areas to meet bereaved families.
While the official itinerary is yet to be released, party sources indicated that preparations are underway, stressing that the visit is driven by humanitarian concern rather than political strategy.
“He is likely to visit next week, though the exact date of arrival in Chhindwara is yet to be fixed,” sources told IANS.
Rahul Gandhi reportedly intends to console affected families, share in their grief, and amplify their voices in the call for justice.
The Coldrif syrup, produced by Sresan Pharmaceuticals in Tamil Nadu, has been linked to the deaths of at least 24 children across Madhya Pradesh, with investigations revealing dangerously high levels of diethylene glycol (DEG), a toxic industrial solvent, far exceeding permissible limits.
The Tamil Nadu government has responded by banning the syrup and issuing a show-cause notice to the manufacturer, who was arrested by Madhya Pradesh police on Wednesday.
The tragedy has intensified political tensions. Congress has repeatedly accused the BJP-led state government of failing to act decisively against those responsible, while criticizing Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s remarks as insensitive. BJP leaders, in turn, accused Congress of politicizing the tragedy, with Madhya Pradesh Minister Narendra Shivaji Patel blaming the Tamil Nadu government — run by Congress allies — for lapses in drug inspections. Patel also questioned why Rahul Gandhi has not held his party partners accountable.
Meanwhile, medical professionals across the state have voiced strong protest. In a virtual meeting of the Progressive Medical Teachers Association, representatives from all medical colleges resolved to wear black badges in solidarity with Dr Praveen Soni, a government doctor arrested in connection with the case. The association condemned the arrest as unjust and accused the government of shielding higher officials while targeting frontline workers.
The Madhya Pradesh government has taken some action in response to public outrage:
Removed the drug controller and the chief medical and health officer of Chhindwara
Suspended a deputy director and two drug inspectors
Despite these measures, four children remain in critical condition in Nagpur hospitals, keeping public attention sharply focused on the need for a transparent investigation and swift justice.
As the tragedy continues to unfold, Chhindwara has become a focal point of national grief and scrutiny, with families, medical professionals, and political leaders united in demanding accountability. Rahul Gandhi’s upcoming visit is expected to shine a spotlight on the suffering of the families, while adding momentum to calls for comprehensive reform in drug safety, regulatory oversight, and government accountability.
The Coldrif tragedy serves as a grim reminder of systemic failures in healthcare oversight, and the pressing need for vigilance, transparency, and compassionate governance in protecting the most vulnerable.
With IANS inputs
