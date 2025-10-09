Cough syrup deaths: Rahul Gandhi likely to visit MP’s Chhindwara

As grief and anger mount over the deaths of children in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district, allegedly caused by the consumption of toxic Coldrif cough syrup, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to visit the district and surrounding areas to meet bereaved families.

While the official itinerary is yet to be released, party sources indicated that preparations are underway, stressing that the visit is driven by humanitarian concern rather than political strategy.

“He is likely to visit next week, though the exact date of arrival in Chhindwara is yet to be fixed,” sources told IANS.

Rahul Gandhi reportedly intends to console affected families, share in their grief, and amplify their voices in the call for justice.

The Coldrif syrup, produced by Sresan Pharmaceuticals in Tamil Nadu, has been linked to the deaths of at least 24 children across Madhya Pradesh, with investigations revealing dangerously high levels of diethylene glycol (DEG), a toxic industrial solvent, far exceeding permissible limits.