Cough syrup-linked kidney failure claims 12 little lives in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan

The shadow of suspicion has already set sweeping measures in motion. Entire batches of dextromethorphan hydrobromide syrup now lie under urgent scrutiny, their distribution halted across the state like a poisoned stream dammed midcourse.

Meanwhile, the fragile health of 1,420 children battling fever and flu-like ailments is under watch. A strict protocol guides their care: any child unwell beyond two days is placed under a hospital’s unwavering vigilance, rushed to the district facility should their condition falter and once steadied, entrusted to the attentive watch of ASHA workers in their villages.

Heartbreak still shadows Chhindwara, as among the nine young souls lost, at least five had ingested the syrup known as Coldref, and the last one, Nextro. Private physicians have been sternly cautioned against tending to viral cases in isolation, urging instead that health workers guide the afflicted swiftly to the sanctuary of civil hospitals.

Meanwhile, the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has stepped in, collecting water, entomological and drug samples from affected areas in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan both. These will be tested to rule out any infectious disease, with results to be shared with state drug regulators.

In Rajasthan, the death of three children — as highlighted by the Congress — has seen the Medical Services Corporation ban 19 batches of the suspected syrup and issuing urgent advisories to doctors, parents and chemists to exercise vigilance.