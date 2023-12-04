Over 40 Indian cough syrup manufacturers fail quality test: Report

More than 40 companies manufacturing cough syrups in the country have failed quality tests, a Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) report said, citing lab tests conducted in different states in the aftermath of reports potentially linking India-made cough syrups to 141 child fatalities globally.

As per the CDSCO report, of the 1,105 samples tested, 59 were declared as "not of standard quality".

The report was released by CDSCO in November under a list of drugs, medical devices and cosmetics declared as "not of standard quality", "spurious", "adulterated", or "misbranded".

The data has come from the test reports of government testing labs. The report said no cough syrup samples were found to be spurious or misbranded.

The move came after several deaths were reported among children globally after consuming India-made cough syrups. Concerns surrounding these cough syrups were raised after the World Health Organization (WHO) reported that about 70 children in Gambia had died from acute kidney injury potentially linked to cough and cold syrups produced by Indian manufacturer Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd.