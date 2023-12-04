Counting of votes begins for Mizoram Assembly elections

The counting of votes for Mizoram Assembly polls began on Monday morning, 4 December amid elaborate security arrangements in all 11 districts of the state.

Additional Chief Electoral Officer H. Lianzela said that initially, postal ballots are being counted and then, the counting of votes polled through the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) would be taken up.

Over 4,000 officials are engaged in the counting process. These officials are posted at 40 counting halls under 13 centres in 11 districts to count the votes, the official told IANS.

Director General of Police, Anil Shukla said that adequate security measures have been taken for the smooth conduct of the counting process.

Adequate contingents of Central Armed Police Forces and Mizoram Armed Police have been deployed across the state to maintain law and order.

More than 80 per cent of the 8.57 lakh voters exercised their franchise to decide the electoral fate of 174 candidates.