'Country is watching', says Sachin Pilot a day after being detained briefly

A day after Congress leader Sachin Pilot was detained by the Delhi Police outside the party Headquarters in Delhi, he said the whole country was watching what the government was doing.



While speaking to his supporters outside his residence on Thursday, he said, "We were detained yesterday, police entered the AICC office & did lathi-charge, the whole country is watching." Pilot thanked his supporters for standing by him and also urged them to remain peaceful.



"It is very clear that the government is leaving no stone unturned to pressurise, demoralise, defame and show to the world that if you oppose the ideology of BJP or government, you will be put to test. The entire force of the Government of India is falling down upon his opponents," Pilot said.