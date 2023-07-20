Couple held for assaulting domestic help, mob confrontation caught on video (Ld)

The Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested a pilot and her husband, who also works for a private airline, for assaulting their 10-year-old domestic help, a top official said.

The official added that on the basis of a complaint given by the accused Poornima Bagchi (33), a case has been also registered against the locals who had thrashed her and her husband Kaushik Bagchi (36).

A video that is circulating on the internet shows a couple, who are the accused, being aggressively manhandled and assaulted by a mob. Within the footage, several women are observed slapping and forcibly grabbing Poornima, who remains in her airline uniform.