Court acquits Ajmer dargah 'khadim' and 5 accused of 'sar tan se juda' slogan

An Ajmer court acquitted on Tuesday, 16 July, all six people accused of raising the controversial 'sar tan se juda' slogan at the gates of the Moinuddin Chishti Dargah, following suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma's derogatory comments against the Prophet in 2022.

Public prosecutor Gulam Nazmi said Ajmer Dargah khadim Gohar Chisti, Tazim Siddiki, Farook Zamali, Nasir, Riyaz Hasan and Moin have all been acquitted in the case.

He added that the grounds for the acquittal would be clear only after examining the court's order.

"All accused have been acquitted under all sections. An appeal against the verdict will be made after examining the order," he said.

He said the case was registered at Ajmer's Dargah police station under the relevant IPC sections for unlawful assembly, rioting and provocation to break the public peace, among others.