Court directs healthy diet, bottled water for AAP leader Sanjay Singh

A Delhi court has directed the authorities concerned to provide a healthy and nutritious diet and bottled drinking water to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and MP Sanjay Singh, arrested in the Delhi excise policy case, during his production in courts outside the national capital.

Special judge M.K. Nagpal passed the order on an application moved by Singh alleging that he was not provided basic amenities such as clean drinking water, a proper diet, and hygienic living conditions at places of his stay as he is produced in courts outside Delhi.

The judge, however, acknowledged that there could be some limitations with regard to choice of food when the AAP Rajya Sabha MP travels by train to places outside the national capital.

“This court feels that even if the applicant is an MP, he is not entitled to any special privileges or treatment as a UTP (undertrial prisoner), but it is being stated that keeping in view his medical condition already brought on record, he is getting a medical diet in jail, as prescribed by the jail doctors,” the judge said.