Money laundering case: Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh's custody extended

A Delhi court on Thursday, 7 March, extended the judicial custody of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam.

Special judge M.K. Nagpal extended the custody of the leaders after they were produced before the court on the expiry of their judicial remand granted earlier.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court said it will hear on 11 March a plea filed by Sanjay, who has challenged the Gujarat High Court order dismissing his petition to quash the summons issued against him in a criminal defamation case over alleged comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's educational qualification.

The ED sought further judicial custody for the two AAP leaders, saying that the case was at a crucial stage, and if released, the accused may hamper the investigation.

The CBI had registered the case alleging that irregularities were committed while modifying Delhi's now scrapped excise policy, undue favours were extended to licence holders, the licence fee was waived or reduced and the L-1 licence was extended without the competent authority's approval.