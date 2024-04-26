Court extends Manish Sisodia's judicial custody till 8 May in ED case

A local court on Friday, 26 April extended the judicial custody of former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia till 8 May in connection with a money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) related to the alleged excise policy scam.

On Wednesday, the same court extended Sisodia's judicial custody till 7 May in a parallel case in the same matter being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Last week, Sisodia withdrew his interim bail plea to campaign for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Sisodia was produced before Special Judge Kaveri Baweja of the Rouse Avenue Court on the expiry of his previously extended judicial custody on Friday.