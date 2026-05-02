Court rejects plea for Rahul Gandhi’s voice sample in defamation case

A local MP/MLA court on Saturday rejected a plea seeking a voice sample of Rahul Gandhi in an ongoing defamation case, and scheduled the next hearing for 11 May.

The application was filed by BJP functionary Vijay Mishra through his counsel Santosh Kumar Pandey, requesting that Gandhi’s voice sample be obtained for forensic comparison with an audio clip submitted as evidence.

The court dismissed the plea after hearing arguments from both sides, including Gandhi’s counsel Kashi Prasad Shukla. Following the decision, Pandey said they would challenge the order by filing a revision petition before a sessions court.