Rahul Gandhi furnishes fresh surety in 2014 RSS defamation case

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Saturday presented Harshwardhan Sapkal as his new surety in a 2014 defamation case filed by an RSS worker, complying with a court directive issued after the death of former Union minister Shivraj Patil.

The magistrate’s court in Bhiwandi, in neighbouring Thane district, had directed Rahul Gandhi to furnish a fresh surety after Patil — who had earlier stood guarantee for him — died on 12 December 2025.

Patil had acted as Rahul Gandhi’s guarantor in 2016 when the court granted him bail following his appearance in the case.

The court had specifically asked Rahul Gandhi to remain personally present to complete the legal formalities related to the new surety. Gandhi arrived at the court around 11 am along with Sapkal and his legal team, including advocates Narayan Iyer and Kushal Mor.