Karnataka HC quashes BJP defamation case against Rahul Gandhi
Court says continuing proceedings would be abuse of process; relief for LoP in 2023 poll row
The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday quashed the criminal defamation proceedings initiated by the BJP against senior Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in connection with the 2023 “corruption rate card” campaign targeting the then BJP government in the state.
A bench of Justice S. Sunil Dutt Yadav allowed Gandhi’s petition, holding that continuation of the proceedings against him would amount to an abuse of the process of law.
The case dates back to the 2023 Karnataka Assembly election campaign, when the Congress — then in Opposition — published newspaper advertisements and circulated social media posts alleging widespread corruption under the BJP government. The campaign, popularly referred to as the “40 per cent commission” or “corruption rate card” charge, accused the ruling party of institutionalised graft.
The BJP filed a private complaint alleging that Rahul Gandhi, then Karnataka Assembly leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, and state Congress president D.K. Shivakumar had conspired to defame the party and levelled baseless allegations. The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) was also named in the complaint.
Gandhi approached the high court challenging the criminal proceedings, arguing that there was no material to establish his direct involvement in publishing the advertisements and that allowing the case to continue would constitute misuse of legal process. The high court agreed and set aside the proceedings against him.
Earlier, a trial court had granted bail to Gandhi, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar after they appeared in person. Proceedings had subsequently been stayed pending the high court’s consideration.
Since then, the political landscape in Karnataka has shifted. The Congress won the 2023 Assembly elections, with Siddaramaiah becoming chief minister and Shivakumar serving as his deputy.
The high court’s decision provides significant legal relief to Gandhi, and marks the latest development in a politically charged case rooted in a high-stakes election campaign.
With PTI inputs
