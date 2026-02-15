‘Witnessing betrayal of Indian farmers in name of US trade deal’: Rahul targets Centre

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday intensified his attack on the Centre over the India–US interim trade deal, alleging that the country was “witnessing a betrayal” of Indian farmers and seeking clarity from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the agreement’s implications for agriculture.

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said the issue concerned the long-term future of the country’s farming sector and questioned whether India was allowing another nation to gain a sustained foothold in its agricultural economy.

“In the name of a US trade deal, we are witnessing a betrayal of Indian farmers,” Gandhi said.

Raising a series of questions, he asked what the proposed import of Dried Distillers’ Grains (DDG) would mean for India’s dairy sector. “Does it mean that Indian cattle will be fed distillers’ grains made from GM American corn? Won’t this effectively make our milk products dependent on the US agricultural industry?” he asked.

The Congress leader also flagged concerns over the potential import of genetically modified soy oil, questioning its impact on soybean farmers in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and other states. “How will they withstand another price shock?” he asked.