Rahul Gandhi alleges India–US trade deal will 'severely damage' textile sector

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday renewed his attack on the Centre over the proposed India–US trade agreement, alleging that the deal could severely damage the country’s textile sector and mislead cotton farmers and exporters on tariff issues.

In a video message posted on X, Gandhi accused the Narendra Modi government and its ministers of “spreading confusion” over tariffs linked to the agreement and claimed that the textile industry, which he said supports crores of livelihoods, could face serious consequences.

“The textile sector of India provides employment to 5 crore families. This India–US deal will destroy the sector. Prime Minister Narendra Modi knows this and the entire country knows this,” Gandhi said in the video.

He also questioned the government’s communication around tariff structures, saying, “18 per cent tariff versus 0 per cent — let me explain how a prime minister and his cabinet, who are experts in lying, are creating confusion and how they are betraying India’s cotton farmers and textile exporters through this trade deal.”

Referring to Bangladesh’s garment exports to the United States, Gandhi alleged that Dhaka was being offered a “0 per cent tariff advantage” on the condition that it imports American cotton.