Rahul meets farm union leaders, urges national push against India–US trade deal

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Friday met representatives of farm unions from across the country in the Parliament House complex, with discussions centering on the proposed India–US interim trade deal and the need to safeguard the livelihoods of farmers and agricultural labourers.

According to the Congress, union leaders conveyed strong opposition to the agreement and raised concerns about its potential effect on producers of corn, soybean, cotton, fruits and nuts. Gandhi reiterated that the deal had opened the door to agricultural imports and warned that other crops could soon be affected. The meeting, the party said, also examined the possibility of building a nationwide mobilisation to challenge the pact and protect rural incomes.

The meeting came against the backdrop of Gandhi’s escalating political offensive on the issue, including pointed remarks in Parliament during the ongoing Budget session.

In his recent intervention in the Lok Sabha, he questioned the government’s approach to economic and strategic decision-making, arguing that trade and foreign policy choices must prioritise domestic stability and livelihoods. He framed the debate around food security and rural distress, insisting that agricultural interests must not be subordinated to diplomatic or commercial expediency.

His critique has been even sharper outside the House. In a video statement shared on social media a day earlier, Gandhi accused the government of undermining farmers and alleged that the trade agreement amounted to a betrayal of national interests. He declared that he would continue speaking out despite the threat of legal or parliamentary action against him.