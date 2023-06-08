Court slams Delhi Police for wrongly combining 27 complaints of 2020 riots in one FIR

It clarified that it did not provide any findings regarding the charges related to other incidents mentioned in the additional complaints, as they were not adequately investigated.



The court expressed dissatisfaction with the investigation, noting that the additional complaints were not thoroughly examined, and the investigating officer was unaware of the specific timing of those incidents.



"It is once again made clear that in the present case, I have consciously not given any finding in respect of charges qua other incidents based on additional complaints, for the reasons that same was not properly and completely investigated by investigating officer and for such omission of the IO, those complainants should not be prejudiced. Hence, the matter in that respect is being referred to the investigating agency again," the judge said.