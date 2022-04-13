Court to pass order on Apr 16 on CBI plea against order to withdraw LOC against Aakar Patel

The court had reserved the order on Tuesday after hearing arguments from the CBI and the counsel appearing for the accused on the agency's plea seeking revision of the magisterial court's decision.



The judge had also extended the stay on the magisterial court's order till the final decision of the revision petition.



The judge had on April 8 directed Patel not to leave the country without the court's prior permission while it stayed the order of the magisterial court in the case relating to the alleged violation of the FCRA.



The court had said due opportunity needed to be given to the activist to file a formal reply if any.



Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pawan Kumar had on April 7 passed the order and directed the probe agency to withdraw the LOC immediately and apologies to the activist.