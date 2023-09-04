Courts can't be marriage facilitators in sexual offence cases: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court on Monday said courts cannot be used as "marriage facilitators" between parties in sexual offence cases, and the judicial system cannot be used to settle scores or pressure a party to act in a particular manner.

The court made the observations while dismissing an anticipatory bail petition by an accused in a case of alleged rape of a woman on the pretext of marriage.

The accused sought pre-arrest bail on grounds that he was ready to marry the victim. The petition said the woman's father, who was earlier not ready for the inter-caste marriage, was now prepared to accept it.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, however, observed that the facts and documents on record showed that both the accused and the complainant took "the judicial system and the investigating agencies for a ride and are trying to manipulate the judicial system to their advantage in different ways".