Courts should not be mere tape recorders: Supreme Court

Courts have to take a participatory role in a trial and not act as "mere tape recorders", the Supreme Court said and lamented that there is "practically no effective and meaningful cross-examination" by public prosecutors of any hostile witness during criminal appeal hearings.

The apex court said a judge has to monitor the proceedings in aid of justice and, even if the prosecutor is remiss or lethargic in some ways, the court should control the proceedings effectively so that the truth is arrived at.

Observing that relations between the public prosecution service and the judiciary are the very cornerstone of the criminal justice system, a bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said time and again, the top court has said there should not be any element of political consideration in matters like appointment to post of public prosecutor etc.

The observations by the bench, also comprising justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, came with a judgement upholding the conviction and life sentence awarded to a man for murdering his wife in 1995.

"It is the duty of the court to arrive at the truth and subserve the ends of justice. The courts have to take a participatory role in the trial and not act as mere tape recorders to record whatever is being stated by witnesses," the bench said in its verdict delivered on Friday.

It said the court must be conscious of serious pitfalls and dereliction of duty on the part of the prosecuting agency.

The bench said a judge is expected to actively participate in the trial, and elicit necessary materials from the witnesses in the appropriate context which he feels necessary for reaching the correct conclusion.