SC orders bar association to reserve minimum 1/3rd posts for women

The Supreme Court on Thursday, 2 May directed the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) to reserve at least 1/3rd posts for women in its executive committee.

Asking SCBA to implement the quota henceforth, a bench presided over by Justice Surya Kant said that the post of treasurer will be reserved for women in the ensuing 2024-25 elections.

The Bench, also comprising Justice KV Viswanathan, added that one post of the office-bearers will be reserved for women on a rotation basis.

It clarified that the directions issued by the apex court would not exclude women from contesting other SCBA posts.

In effect, one post of the office-bearers, two senior executive members and three executive members will be mandatorily reserved for women.

Earlier in February this year, the Delhi High Court was apprised by SCBA that the General Body Meeting (GBM) will be convened within two months to discuss the nomination of women advocates as Executive Members.