After 25 years of IT Act, Courts still struggling with electronic evidence: Justice Dangre

Justice Bharati Dangre of Bombay High Court has observed that, despite the Information Technology Act being enacted in 2000, courts and investigative agencies across India continue to face significant challenges in properly appreciating electronic evidence, now crucial in criminal trials.

She was delivering the keynote address at the inauguration of a series of workshops on forensic evidence organised by the Goa State Legal Services Authority in collaboration with the Goa High Court Bar Association on Wednesday near Panaji.

Justice Dangre said though the legal framework had attempted to evolve, traditional legal concepts under the Indian Evidence Act were still grappling with the complexities introduced by the IT Act.

"With the Evidence Act being in force, we were struggling with what is primary evidence, what is secondary evidence, and by the time we could barely settle it, the new Act came," she remarked.

Highlighting how the law had evolved, she noted that the Information Technology Act introduced changes not only in digital governance but also in existing criminal and evidentiary laws.

"With the enactment of the Information Technology Act in the year 2000, many changes were brought in the IPC as well as the Evidence Act," she said.

However, two decades on, courts and legal practitioners continue to face issues. "It is almost 25 years since this Act was brought into force, but still we are struggling how to appreciate the electronic evidence for a long period of time," she observed.