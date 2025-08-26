NCLAT judge recuses self from case, cites pressure from higher judiciary

In a rare development, a judicial member of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) recused himself from hearing a case.

As per a report in the Indian Express, the judge noted in an official order that 'one of the most revered members of the higher judiciary of this country' had attempted to influence the outcome.

“We are anguished to observe, that one of us, Member (Judicial), has been approached by one of the most revered members of the higher judiciary of this country for seeking an order in favour of a particular party. Hence, I recuse to hear the matter,” Justice Sharad Kumar Sharma wrote in his order dated 13 August.

As per the IE report, The case in question relates to insolvency proceedings against Hyderabad-based real estate firm KLSR Infratech Ltd. The matter had been reserved for orders on 18 June, with both sides given an additional week to file written submissions.

KLSR Infratech had approached the NCLAT challenging a decision by the Hyderabad bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), which had allowed A.S. Met Corp Pvt. Ltd, a creditor, to initiate the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) against it.