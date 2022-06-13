COVID-19: Daily positivity rate over three per cent

With 8,084 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,32,30,101, while the daily positivity rate was over three per cent after nearly four months, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll climbed to 5,24,771 with 10 fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.68 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 3,482 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.