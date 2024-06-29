Covid norms violation case: Sanjay Singh fails to appear before UP court

Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh did not appear before an MP-MLA court on Saturday, 28 June in a 2021 COVID-19 norms violation case, citing his preoccupation with the ongoing Parliament session. The court will now hear the matter on 6 July.

Sanjay Singh’s advocate Madan Singh said his client could not appear before the special MP-MLA court due to the ongoing Parliament session.

An application on his absence was filed in the court, which fixed 6 July as the next date of hearing.

During the last hearing, the court had issued a bailable warrant against Sanjay Singh for skipping several hearings and fixed 29 June as the next date of hearing.