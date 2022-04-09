Covishield vaccine prices slashed for private hospitals ahead of booster drive for all adults

The Centre said on Friday in a statement that all those who are more than 18 years of age & have completed 9 months after the administration of second dose, would be eligible for the precaution dose.



Meanwhile, in a virtual meeting with all Health Secretaries of states and UTs on Saturday, the Union Health Ministry announced that the private Covid Vaccination Centres can charge only up to a maximum of Rs 150 as service charge for precaution dose over and above the cost of vaccine.