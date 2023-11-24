Cow Slaughter Act does not prohibit transportation of beef: Allahabad HC

The Allahabad High Court has observed that the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act does not prohibit the transportation of beef.

The observation was made by Justice Pankaj Bhatia while allowing a criminal revision filed by Waseem Ahmad, who had moved the court challenging an order of the Fatehpur district magistrate, confiscating his motorcycle on the allegation that it was used for the transportation of beef.

In the order, the district magistrate had said he had received a report from the Fatehpur Superintendent of Police that the revisionist's vehicle was implicated in transporting beef and further recorded that since the revisionist failed to provide convincing evidence contradicting the claim, the vehicle was liable to be confiscated under the anti-cow slaughter law.

"The restrictions on transportation in terms of the Act and the rules framed thereunder are only applicable in respect of transportation of cow, bull or bullock, that too in any place in Uttar Pradesh from any place outside the state," the court said after hearing the lawyers from both sides.