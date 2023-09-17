Cow vigilante Monu Manesar to be brought to Gurugram on production warrant: Haryana Police

The Gurugram police on Saturday, 16 September said it will bring cow vigilante Monu Manesar here on a production warrant from Rajasthan in connection with a case registered against him at Pataudi police station.

The case was registered under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 147 (rioting), the police said in a statement.

A court on Saturday, 16 September ordered that he be brought to Pataudi police station on 25 September on production warrant for investigation in the case.

Monu Manesar -- booked by the Rajasthan Police for the killing of Nasir (25) and Junaid (35) and accused by some of inciting the recent violence in Haryana's Nuh -- was nabbed by the Haryana Police on Tuesday, 12 September.