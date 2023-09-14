'Cow vigilante' Monu Manesar to be produced in Rajasthan court on Thursday

Police in Rajasthan will produce suspected cow vigilante Monu Manesar in a court again on Thursday in connection with the killing of two Muslim men from the state whose charred bodies were found in Haryana's Bhiwani district in February, officials said.

A police official, on the condition of anonymity, said during his two-day interrogation, Monu Manesar revealed that he was in touch with arrested accused Rinku and the duo had spoken on the phone before and after the abduction of Nasir and Junaid, the victims.

The official said Monu Manesar was involved in the crime, but whether he was the mastermind or not is still being probed.

"The two-day police remand of Monu Manesar ends on Thursday. He will be produced in the court during the day. If there is a need for further interrogation, his remand will be sought from the court," Deeg Superintendent of Police (SP) Brijesh Jyoti Upadhyay told PTI.