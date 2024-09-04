Cow vigilantes should not be allowed to act like police: K.C. Tyagi

Janata Dal (United) leader K.C. Tyagi slammed cow vigilantes on Wednesday amid an uproar over the recent killings of two persons in Haryana, saying their action is unconstitutional and no "political outfit" should be doing the work of the police.

In an interaction with PTI editors, he said no one should be allowed to take the law into their own hands and noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had echoed a similar view in 2019 when he condemned cow vigilantes for violence in the name of cow protection.

He was replying to a question over the fatal shooting of Aryan Mishra (19) allegedly by cow vigilantes following a car chase in Faridabad. A migrant worker, Sabir Malik, was also killed in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri, allegedly by a cow vigilante group, recently.

"What they are doing is unconstitutional. It is very much against our Constitution which gives us the right to liberty," said Tyagi, who recently stepped down as his party's spokesperson but remains its political advisor.