Cow vigilante Monu Manesar granted bail in attempt to murder case

A Gurgaon court on Thursday granted bail to self-proclaimed cow vigilante Mohit Yadav, also known as Monu Manesar, in an attempt-to-murder case, which was registered against him at Pataudi police station in Gurgaon.

Additional district and sessions judge Jasbir Singh approved the bail application of Manesar, who is currently in judicial custody at Bhondsi jail. However, the police had opposed the bail application of the 32-year-old Manesar, saying over 20 suspects in the matter are yet to be arrested and Manesar can flee or apply pressure on the witnesses. The court, however, accepted his bail plea on Thursday.

The case pertains to a bullet injury to Mohin, a resident of ward no. 9 in Pataudi, in February 2023, when his father Mubin Khan filed a complaint alleging that his son had been shot at during an exchange of fire between two groups.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered under section 307 (attempt to murder) against Manesar at Pataudi police station.