Cow vigilante Monu Manesar granted bail in attempt to murder case
Police opposed the bail application of the 32-year-old, saying over 20 suspects in the matter are yet to be arrested and he can flee or apply pressure on witnesses
A Gurgaon court on Thursday granted bail to self-proclaimed cow vigilante Mohit Yadav, also known as Monu Manesar, in an attempt-to-murder case, which was registered against him at Pataudi police station in Gurgaon.
Additional district and sessions judge Jasbir Singh approved the bail application of Manesar, who is currently in judicial custody at Bhondsi jail. However, the police had opposed the bail application of the 32-year-old Manesar, saying over 20 suspects in the matter are yet to be arrested and Manesar can flee or apply pressure on the witnesses. The court, however, accepted his bail plea on Thursday.
The case pertains to a bullet injury to Mohin, a resident of ward no. 9 in Pataudi, in February 2023, when his father Mubin Khan filed a complaint alleging that his son had been shot at during an exchange of fire between two groups.
Following the complaint, an FIR was registered under section 307 (attempt to murder) against Manesar at Pataudi police station.
Gurgaon Police arrested Manesar on 11 September 2023 in connection with the riots in Nuh during the Brij Mandal Jalabhishek rally organised by the Vishva Hindu Parishad on 31 July.
After presenting him in court, Rajasthan Police took him on production remand in the murder case of two Muslim men, Nasir and Junaid, whose charred bodies were found in a vehicle on the Rajasthan-Haryana border on 16 February after they were allegedly abducted by some vigilantes who accused them of smuggling cows.
On 7 October, Haryana Police sought custody of Manesar, who was lodged in Ajmer jail of Rajasthan, on a production warrant in an attempt to murder case in Pataudi.
