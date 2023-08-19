CPI(M) delegation meets Manipur Guv, discusses situation of displaced people

A CPI(M) delegation led by its general secretary Sitaram Yechury called on Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey at Raj Bhavan in Chennai and held discussions on the situation of internally displaced persons (IDPs) currently sheltered in various relief camps, a statement said.

Yechury informed Uikey that the CPI(M) team on Friday visited relief camps in Churachandpur and Moirang, where they found that the "arrangements made by the state government or local bodies in maintaining and running the relief camps were not satisfactory", the statement issued by the governor's secretariat said.

The former Rajya Sabha member also said that "IDPs, especially children and lactating mothers, are deprived of nutritious food and babies are being born in the camps".