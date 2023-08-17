CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat moves SC alleging hate speeches by leaders of Hindu outfits

leader Brinda Karat Thursday moved the Supreme Court seeking to intervene in a pending plea which has alleged "blatant hate speeches" calling for killing Muslims and their social and economic boycott were delivered at rallies in different states, including Haryana, where recent communal clashes claimed six lives.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader and former Rajya Sabha MP has sought permission of the top court that she be allowed to intervene as a party in a pending petition filed by journalist Shaheen Abdullah on the issue.

Karat has referred to certain hate speeches made by leaders of religious outfits like Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal allegedly inciting people against the Muslim community in public meetings at some places including Nangloi and Ghonda Chowk in Delhi.