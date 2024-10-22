Kerala: CPI(M) MLA Mukesh arrested in sexual assault case, released on bail

CPI(M) MLA and actor M Mukesh was formally arrested by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on 21 October, Monday, in connection with a 2010 sexual assault case in the central Kerala district of Thrissur.

His lawyer confirmed that the MLA was arrested, his medical examination and potency test were carried out and then he was released as he had been granted anticipatory bail in the case by a sessions court on 24 September.

Two cases have been registered against Mukesh, one by the Wadakkanchery police and the other by the Maradu police and in both he has got anticipatory bail.

According to the police, the complainant in the case at Wadakkanchery is the same female actor on whose complaint a FIR has been lodged against him at Maradu police station.