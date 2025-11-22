CPI(M) rejects new labour codes, alleges they dismantle long-established worker protections

The CPI(M) on Saturday sharply criticised the implementation of the four new labour codes, alleging that they seek to dilute and abolish long-established rights and entitlements of workers while shifting the balance decisively in favour of employers. In a statement, the party said the overhaul undermines decades of hard-won protections.

The CPI(M) Politburo said it “strongly opposes the unilateral notification” of the labour codes by the BJP-led Union government, contending that they dismantle 29 existing labour laws that have so far provided workers safeguards on wages, social security, industrial safety, inspection mechanisms and collective bargaining. “Instead of simplification, the new codes seek to dilute and abolish long-established existing rights and entitlements and shift the balance sharply in favour of employers,” the statement read.

The party accused the government of promoting corporate interests by weakening regulatory frameworks that previously governed labour rights. It alleged that the Centre’s claim that the new labour codes will enhance employment and investment is “baseless,” insisting that the reforms are intended to leave labour unprotected to attract domestic and foreign capital.

The CPI(M) further claimed that the codes aim to curtail the right to strike and criminalise collective action, describing the overhaul as an attempt to create a “jungle raj” by empowering the corporate sector to override workers’ protections with the support of the government and administration.

The party also criticised the legislative process, alleging that the labour codes were pushed through without genuine tripartite consultation. It said the government sidelined trade unions throughout the drafting phase and rushed the legislation through Parliament without adequate debate, while rejecting objections supported by evidence.