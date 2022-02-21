CPI(M) worker hacked to death in Kannur by suspected RSS workers

Vijayaraghavan termed the murder a calculated move by the RSS/BJP workers to destroy peace in the state.



"Kannur is going to be the venue of our upcoming party conference and the murder is a calculated move by the Sangh parivar forces. This has come as a shocker and rocked the peaceful atmosphere," Vijayaraghavan told the media at the state party headquarters here.



Haridasan was returning home around 2 a.m. when he attacked by four bike-borne in front of his house.



They first severed his left leg below the knee. His brother, who tried to intervene, was also injured.