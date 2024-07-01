CPI(M) leadership admits to dismal performance in general elections

At the end of the two-day meeting of its central committee, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI(M) national leadership has acknowledged that the party’s performance in the recently concluded general elections was disappointing.

The CPI(M) central committee met in New Delhi from 28-30 June, and in a communiqué issued after the meeting, stated that the committee had critically evaluated the party’s performance in all states, and weaknesses and shortcomings were identified and pinpointed. It added that the party hopes to overcome these shortcomings soon.

The CPI(M) contested 52 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections compared to 71 in 2019. Of these, it won four seats (two in Tamil Nadu, one each in Kerala and Rajasthan). “However, the performance of the Party is disappointing,” stated the communique. In 2019, too, the party had won only one seat in Kerala, despite being in power in the state.

According to sources, the CPI(M) national leadership rejected the Kerala unit’s explanation of a consolidation of communal votes, Centre’s strangulation of state finances which led to default in payment of social welfare pensions, and the alliance the CPI(M) had with the Congress in other parts of the country, as being the reasons behind the party’s poor showing.

Though the state leadership attempted to blame the alliance with Congress as the reason for the stinging loss in Kerala, the majority of central committee members dismissed this view. The Bengal unit strongly supported the Congress alliance during the discussion.