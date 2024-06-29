ED names CPI(M) as accused in Thrissur Karuvannur Cooperative Bank case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday named the CPI(M) as an accused in Kerala's Karuvannur Cooperative Bank money laundering case. The agency has been investigating allegations of a multi-crore loan scam at the cooperative bank in Thrissur.

The agency's report claimed that the party had received money that was laundered from the bank. An official said the ED seized assets worth Rs 29 crore and also the accounts in the name of CPI(M) Thrissur district secretary M.M. Varghese.

According to information, around eight accounts of the CPI(M) in several branches were confiscated by the agency — two fixed deposit accounts of the Thrissur district committee, one of the party's Irinjalakkuda area committee, and five "bogus accounts".

In April, the Central probe agency had extended its investigation to the party's local committees after it was revealed that more local and branch committees in the Karuvannur region have received a share of the money swindled from the bank. Varghese was questioned in connection with this probe.

The scam has raised serious concerns about the integrity and regulatory oversight within Kerala’s cooperative banking sector.

The issue, which came to light in 2010 in the CPI(M)-controlled bank in Thrissur, triggered a political row in the state as bogus loans were reportedly sanctioned by the bank against the same property multiple times, without the knowledge of the society members.