Kerala schools to continue teaching Babri Masjid portions deleted by NCERT

Schools in Kerala will continue teaching portions about the demolition of the Babri Masjid that have been deleted from the National Council of Educational Research and Training’s (NCERT) political science textbook, the Manorama has quoted the state’s general education minister V. Sivankutty as saying on Tuesday.

The autonomous body’s updated class 12 political science textbook does not mention Ayodhya’s Babri Masjid by name, referring to the mosque as a “three-dome structure [that] was built at the site of Shri Ram’s birthplace” by Mughal emperor Babur’s general Mir Baqi in the 16th century.

On Tuesday itself, Sivankutty criticised the controversial modifications and said textbooks should not contain narrow ideological positions or propaganda of any movement. He said the state does not accept the changes made in various portions, including with regard to Babri Masjid demolition and Ayodhya, by the NCERT.

In a statement, the minister also said children should be taught real history and science, and Kerala has always upheld and implemented this stand. "Textbooks should not comprise narrow ideological positions or propaganda of any movement," he said.

Sivankutty recalled earlier controversial changes made by the NCERT in some of its textbooks, and how the state government had brought out parallel textbooks incorporating portions omitted by it.

He said the government had prepared parallel textbooks on the basis of the belief that education should be shaped according to Kerala's cultural heritage, secular approach, and progressive mindset.