Drop our names from textbooks or see you in court: Palshikar, Yogendra to NCERT

Both Palshikar and Yogendra Yadav, who acted as advisors when the textbooks were first finalised in 2005-06, wrote to the NCERT on Monday, demanding their names be dropped from the textbooks or else they would be forced to take the NCERT to court.

Yadav revealed that they had asked for their names to be dropped last year too, but the NCERT had then reiterated their copyright over the textbooks and argued that the textbooks were the result of collective effort, so the views of a few did not count.

“Is it not better that the NCERT withdraw the textbooks it disagrees with?” asked Palshikar on Monday, pointing out that the newly discovered 'scholars', who have remained anonymous, have a fundamentally different take on secularism, and so the honest way would be to withdraw older textbooks and write new ones with new names as advisors and authors.

“Why would the country's premier textbook development body hide its academic misconceptions behind the likes of Yogendra Yadav and Suhas Palshikar and all other authors who have earlier asked for removal of their names? NCERT doesn't seem to have confidence in the 'scholars' whom it has discovered now to mutilate earlier textbooks,” Palshikar said.

He also pointed out that the violence used to destroy the Babri Masjid was not mere violence. It was the weaponising of a historical dispute to advance the politics of majoritarianism. Similarly, he argued, Godhra and post-Godhra violence was an instance of the dangers of majoritarian politics. The introduction of this in textbooks is a necessary factor while talking of politics in India.