NCERT rewrites Babri Masjid as '3-dome structure', 2019 verdict as 'consensus'

The latest revised textbook for political science for students using the NCERT class 12 syllabus were launched early in June, with summer vacations on in most parts of India.

Only coincidentally, surely, the publication comes out while a good part of the country is preoccupied with a gruelling heatwave and citizens are still coming to terms with the 2024 Lok Sabha mandate, each in their own way.

However, it can't but be significant to both Hindutva proponents and opponents that the section on Ayodhya has been halved in size, as a report in the Indian Express notes on 16 June.

No less significant, surely, is that the Babri Masjid is no longer even acknowledged by its name! It is merely a 'three-domed structure' that occupied the Ram Janmabhoomi.

Also gone missing from the record to be read and regurgitated by the next generation of children, per the report:

the BJP's great rath yatra from Somnath in Gujarat to Ayodhya

the role of the kar sevaks in the mobilisation around the Ram Temple demand and the eventual demolition of the Babri Masjid

the widespread communal violence that followed in the aftermath of these events in 1992 and 1993

the announcement of President's Rule in several BJP-ruled states

and the BJP's official statement expressing regret over the "happenings at Ayodhya"

And why is it necessary, in the wake of the almost complete triumph of the Ram Mandir in 2023, for these matters to be expunged for the precise youth who will be the very next set of 'first-time voters' — even as the BJP's calculations were just made mock of by the Faizabad electorate?

We don't know.

But some things we do know...