'Embarrassed', Suhas Palshikar, Yogendra Yadav ask NCERT to drop their names as textbook advisors

In their letter, Palshikar and Yadav said, "As academics organically associated with the preparation of these textbooks, we are embarrassed that our names should be mentioned as chief advisors to these mutilated and academically dysfunctional textbooks. We wish to explicitly record our full disagreement with the entire process of reshaping the text in name of rationalisation."



"Both of us would like to disassociate ourselves from these textbooks and request the NCERT to drop our names....we request you to give effect to this request immediately and ensure that our names are not used in the soft copies of the textbooks available at the NCERT websites and also in the subsequent print editions," the letter read.