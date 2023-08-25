Create database of govt officials accused of crimes against women, children: Maliwal to Delhi chief secretary

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal has written to Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar demanding creation of a database of government officials accused of crimes against women and children, days after a WCD department officer was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl.

Shortly before he was arrested in the case registered on August 13, Premoday Khakha was suspended from his post as deputy director in the Women and Child Development (WCD) department following a direction from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Khakha is accused of raping a minor girl several times and impregnating her. His wife, Seema Rani, is accused of giving the girl abortion pills to terminate her pregnancy.

In her letter to Kumar, DCW chief Maliwal said the panel had issued a notice to the Department of Women and Child Development and Delhi Police.